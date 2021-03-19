Super-sub Scamacca leads Genoa to comeback win over Parma

Genoa fought from behind to beat Parma 2-1 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Friday evening, putting themselves nine points clear of the relegation zone.

A stunning overhead kick from Graziano Pelle put the hosts ahead early on, allowing him to open his Parma account in style. But Gianluca Scamacca was introduced in the second half to score twice and condemn the Gialloblu to yet another disappointing defeat.

Dennis Man had missed two chances before Parma took a deserved early lead. A direct ball into the box was met by Juraj Kucka, who found Pelle with his header. The No.9 took a touch with his chest before executing a perfect overhead kick to beat Mattia Perin.

The Crociati made it to the break with their lead intact, though Mattia Bani and Jasmin Kurtic could have extended their lead.

But an all too familiar fate awaited Roberto D’Aversa’s side, and the Grifone’s fortunes changed with Gianluca Scamacca’s half-time introduction.

Scamacca had netted an equaliser for Genoa within five minutes of his arrival, tapping in from close range in front of the Tardini’s deserted away end.

He put the Rossoblu ahead with a more impressive strike midway through the half with a strike that competed with Pelle’s for quality. Taking possession some way from goal, Scamacca set himself nicely and drove a low, powerful strike past Sepe and into the goalkeeper’s bottom-left corner.

D’Aversa’s final roll of the dice came in the form of a triple substitution with ten minutes to play, and one of those arrivals Maxime Busi delivered a pinpoint ball to Man but the Romanian’s header was straight at Perin.

Parma persisted but were lacking in any real ideas going forward. The loss leaves them in 19th, four points from Torino in 17th and with two more games played than Toro.