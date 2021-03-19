Super-sub Scamacca leads Genoa to comeback win over Parma

Date: 19th March 2021 at 10:41pm
Genoa fought from behind to beat Parma 2-1 at the Stadio on Friday evening, putting themselves nine points clear of the relegation zone.

A stunning overhead kick from Graziano put the hosts ahead early on, allowing him to open his Parma account in style. But Scamacca was introduced in the second half to score twice and condemn the Gialloblu to yet another disappointing defeat.

Dennis Man had missed two chances before Parma took a deserved early lead. A direct ball into the box was met by , who found Pelle with his header. The No.9 took a touch with his chest before executing a perfect overhead kick to beat Mattia .

The Crociati made it to the with their lead intact, though Mattia Bani and Jasmin Kurtic could have extended their lead.

But an all too familiar fate awaited Roberto D’Aversa’s side, and the ’s fortunes changed with Gianluca Scamacca’s half-time introduction.

Scamacca had netted an equaliser for Genoa within five minutes of his arrival, tapping in from close range in front of the Tardini’s deserted away end.

He put the Rossoblu ahead with a more impressive strike midway through the half with a strike that competed with Pelle’s for quality. Taking possession some way from goal, Scamacca set himself nicely and drove a low, powerful strike past Sepe and into the goalkeeper’s bottom-left corner.

D’Aversa’s final roll of the dice came in the form of a triple substitution with ten minutes to play, and one of those arrivals Maxime Busi delivered a pinpoint ball to Man but the Romanian’s header was straight at Perin.

Parma persisted but were lacking in any real ideas going forward. The loss leaves them in 19th, four points from in 17th and with two more games played than Toro.

 

