Tacopina: Pallotta didn’t respect Roma or Italy

Former Venezia president and ex-Roma and Bologna director Joe Tacopina has said that former Giallorossi president James Pallotta had a poor relationship with the Roman fans and that he should have shown more respect for Rome and Italy in general.

The Italian-American is expected to become president of Serie C club Catania and he had a few frank words for his compatriot as well as about his time at Roma.

“I don’t agree with how Pallotta handled the relations with fans, he called them idiots, and they are things that do not make sense,” he said to Il Corriere dello Sport.

“You need to respect the culture of the city and the country that is hosting you.

“The problem is that James Pallotta is not a good communicator, I don’t understand why he needs to be like this.”

Tacopina was not impressed by Roma’s track record under Pallotta either, pointing out that they failed to win a Serie A title or any other major trophy in that time.

“It is difficult to say if he had done a good job or not,” he said.

“At Roma, there is only one way to measure how well you have done, by winning trophies.

“If you do not bring home Scudetti, the Champions League, or the Coppa Italia, it is difficult to define it as good work.”