Theo’s post being investigated by prosecutor’s office
Conor Clancy Date: 17th March 2021 at 3:37pm
The FIGC’s prosecutor’s office is looking into Theo Hernandez’s post following AC Milan’s loss to Napoli on Sunday evening.

Theo, unhappy with ’s performance in the at the Stadio San Siro, posted a picture on his Instagram alongside vomiting emojis.

The Frenchman had escaped punishment from the sports judge on Tuesday, but the FIGC aren’t finished with their side of the investigation.

The full-back had appeals for a waved away by Pasqua, who upheld his initial decision even after consulting his pitchside monitor to review the incident.

 

