Theo’s post being investigated by prosecutor’s office

The FIGC’s prosecutor’s office is looking into Theo Hernandez’s Instagram post following AC Milan’s loss to Napoli on Sunday evening.

Theo, unhappy with Fabrizio Pasqua’s performance in the defeat at the Stadio San Siro, posted a picture on his Instagram alongside vomiting emojis.

The Frenchman had escaped punishment from the sports judge on Tuesday, but the FIGC aren’t finished with their side of the investigation.

The full-back had appeals for a penalty waved away by Pasqua, who upheld his initial decision even after consulting his pitchside monitor to review the incident.