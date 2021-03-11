Tomori: AC Milan can beat anyone

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori suggested the Rossoneri have what it takes to knock Manchester United out of the Europa League.

The two sides meet in the first leg at Old Trafford on Thursday evening, with both teams suffering from injuries.

Speaking to Milan TV, the English defender on loan from Chelsea seemed confident of Milan’s chances.

“It will be difficult but when we play as we know we can, we can beat anyone,” Tomori said. “We have prepared well and now we want to play well to return to Milan with a positive result.”

Tomori also discussed how well he has settled in at Milan since his arrival in January.

“Since I arrived, every time I have worn this shirt has been an honour,” he said. “I could hardly have asked for more from my start here. I’m playing and everyone has welcomed me very well. The team is in a good moment, we are in the running in the league and in the Europa League so everyone is satisfied.”

The 23-year-old also discussed how his fellow centre backs have helped him to settle and get up to speed in Northern Italy.

“[Alessio] Romagnoli helped me a lot even though he doesn’t speak much English,” Tomori said. “On the pitch I speak to him in Italian and he speaks to me in English. He tries to help me a lot as well as [Simon] Kjaer, who speaks English.”