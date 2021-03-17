Torino stun Sassuolo with sensational comeback

Torino completed a remarkable and unlikely second-half comeback at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Wednesday afternoon to beat Sassuolo 3-2.

A first-half double from Domenico Berardi had the Neroverdi leading 2-0 until the 77th minute in their rearranged Round 24 tie, but ex-Sassuolo forward Simone Zaza scored two goals of his own either side of a Rolando Mandragora leveller to steal all three points for the Granata.

It was always going to be a tough afternoon’s work for the hosts, but their task was made all the more difficult when Berardi fired Sassuolo ahead with just six minutes played. Ciccio Caputo nodded down to his forward partner inside the area, and Berardi drilled a bouncing volley past Salvatore Sirigu.

Toro had little joy going forward, and an Andrea Belotti strike from range that forced Andrea Consigli into action was about as good as it got for them.

Berardi scored a lovely second to give the Neroverdi breathing room before the break. A Jeremy Toljan ball from the right found Berardi arriving in the area from the left and he hit an ambitious first-time volley from a tight angle that flew in through Sirigu’s legs.

Mandragora was the star of the second half’s early minutes. The midfielder, on loan from Juventus, first had a volley excellently saved by Consigli and then sent over the bar despite being faced with a near-open goal 12 yards out.

Caputo had the chance to wrap things up with a third, but pressure from Lyanco forced him to shoot early and he dragged his effort wide.

That rare lack of ruthlessness from the No.9 was punished when substitute and former Sassuolo forward Zaza pulled one back for Toro with just over ten minutes to play.

Then, Torino remarkably levelled. A hopeful ball into the box caused chaos and with Consigli only able to parry, Mandragora was alert and able to tap in an equaliser with just three minutes left of the 90.

Pedro Obiang almost immediately restored the visitors’ lead, but Sirigu made a top-class save to deny the midfielder, and Toro had enough time to get themselves ahead.

A simple ball into the Sassuolo area found Zaza onside and he headed past Consigli at the near post.

The win sees Toro climb above Cagliari and out of the bottom three, leaving them on 23 points in 17th.