Verona see off subpar Benevento

Benevento weren’t at their best as they hosted Hellas Verona on Wednesday evening and Ivan Juric’s side left Campania with a 3-0 win in the bag.

Davide Faraoni and Kevin Lasanga were on target for the visitors, while Daam Foulon also turned into his own goal.

Verona started impressively and found themselves two goals to the good before half time, with Faraoni and Foulon both beating Lorenzo Montipo.

Lasagna then got his goal early in the second half to clinch three important points that allow the Gialloblu to move up to eighth in the Serie A table.