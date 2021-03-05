Vieri: Antonio Conte has transformed Inter

Former Inter striker Christian Vieri has heaped praise on coach Antonio Conte, as the Nerazzurri moved six points clear at the top of Serie A.

Conte’s side took advantage of AC Milan’s draw against Udinese to open up the gap at the top with a 2-1 win over Parma on Thursday, as they close in on a first Scudetto since 2010.

Speaking on his personal Twitch account, former Italy international Vieri lauded Conte’s use of midfielder Christian Eriksen and forward Alexis Sanchez, as well as his ability to maximise the potential of top scorer Romelu Lukaku since his arrival from Manchester United in 2019.

“Conte has completely changed Inter in just two years and I have to congratulate him,” Vieri declared.

“Eriksen is being used in the middle and now Sanchez is a starter, whilst in my opinion Lukaku has improved a lot under him. In England he scored a lot but he has never been so prolific and clear in front of goal.”

Inter look to continue their title charge when they face Champions League-chasing Atalanta at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Monday evening.