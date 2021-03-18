Vinicius wants Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has suggested Cristiano Ronaldo would be welcome back in Madrid if he chose to leave Juventus.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a return to Spain following Juventus’ early Champions League exit at the hands of Porto.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Vinicius said: “Cristiano is a legend at this club. He has won a lot. I can’t say much because I don’t know what’s going on, but he will always be welcome.”

Many believe the defeat to Porto may see Juve offload Ronaldo in a bid to lower the wage bill and rebuild the squad more evenly.

Vinicius was very impressive in Real Madrid’s elimination of Atalanta this week, but he could see his starting spot come under threat if Ronaldo were to return to the Santiago Bernabeu.