Vlahovic: I owe everything to Prandelli

Dusan Vlahovic has heaped praise upon his coach Cesare Prandelli and teammate Frank Ribery following his hat-trick against Benevento.

The 21-year-old scored three times in the first half on Saturday, providing a rather moment of joy in what has been a tough season for La Viola. Vlahovic was chosen as the weekend’s Forza Italian Football Player of the Week.

Speaking of his coach Prandelli, the Serbian said: “I owe him everything. The coach has given me space and confidence in a moment that was complicated for me.”

In the interview with Corriere dello Sport, Vlahovic also discussed what it’s like to work with Ribery.

“In the post lockdown, he arrived two hours early for training,” Vlahovic said. “He made me understand what it means to be a champion on and off the pitch. He’s gigantic everywhere.”