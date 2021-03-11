Vrenna: Juric would be great for Napoli

Crotone owner Gianni Vrenna has put forward the name of Ivan Juric as a possible replacement for Gennaro Gattuso at Napoli.

Juric, presently in charge of Hellas, would be a great fit for the Partenopei, according to Vrenna.

“Gattuso deserves some luck, and I’ll give him that but [Ivan] Juric could really make things happen at Napoli”, Vrenna said, as reported by TuttoMercatoWeb.

He also went on to talk about his relationship with Napoli’s sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, which could be a hint at what’s to come if they’ve been keeping each other in the loop.

“Giuntoli is very well prepared, I know him well. It’s clear that he [Juric] would have to be given time but in Naples, you have a different kind base to work with,” Vrenna concluded.