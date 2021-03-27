Wolves want Fiorentina forward

Fiorentina look set to sell striker Christian Kouame to English club Wolverhampton Wanderers and they could replace the Ivorian with Bologna winger Riccardo Orsolini.

The 23-year-old has struggled to perform in Florence, scoring just one goal in 24 Serie A matches in 2020/21 so far, but this has not dissuaded Wolves, who want to bring him to the Premier League.

According to La Nazione, Fiorentina want €18 million for Kouame and the club from the West Midlands look the most likely to pay that figure.

It will not be the first time that Kouame has attracted interest from the Premier League as he was close to a transfer to Crystal Palace while he was at Genoa but the transfer fell through after he suffered a knee injury.

I Gigliati plan to replace the Ivorian with Orsolini from Bologna, who the Felsinei value at €17m but €15m will apparently be enough to persuade Rossoblu president Joey Saputo.