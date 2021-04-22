AC Milan joined Super League on promise of ‘not upsetting FIFA and UEFA’

AC Milan had agreed to take part in the proposed Super League on the premise that they wouldn’t upset FIFA or UEFA.

The competition that almost became a reality overnight has caused uproar throughout the footballing world this week, but the Rossoneri had no intention of upsetting anyone, least of all the existing governing bodies.

According to La Gazetta dello Sport, Milan chairman Paolo Scaroni and the other top people in charge of the other 11 clubs had all come together to reach this agreement that included a clause stating as such.

They had all agreed to join only if they wouldn’t be doing so against the well-being and well-wishes of both FIFA and UEFA.

It remains to be seen if this is one of several excuses to cover the backs of those left red-faced, or whether this is a detail that was simply ignored by the founders of the Super League after coming to an agreement with the other 12 founder clubs.