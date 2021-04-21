AC Milan Player Ratings: Calhanoglu stunner rare moment of quality

AC Milan all but conceded the Serie A title to city rivals Inter on Wednesday night, as they suffered a demoralising 2-1 defeat to Sassuolo, as Giacomo Raspadori scored twice after arriving from the substitutes bench.

A trademark long range strike from Hakan Calhanoglu gave Milan a first-half lead at the Stadio San Siro, but the Rossoneri failed to take their chances and were punished when the youngster struck twice in six minutes.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 6 ; Calabria 6.5 (Kalulu n/r) , Tomori 6 , Kjaer 6.5 , Dalot 7 ; Kessie 6.5 , Meite 5.5 (Diaz n/r) ; Saelemaekers 6 (Castillejo n/r) , Calhanoglu 7 (Krunic 5.5) , Rebic 6 (Mandzukic 5.5) ; Leao 6.5

Player of the Match – Hakan Calhanoglu

With Milan struggling to threaten in behind the Sassuolo defence, the attacker provided a goalscoring threat from distance and curled home a wonderful effort from the edge of the box on 30 minutes. Had the Turkish international not seen Andrea Consigli palm away a rasping drive on the hour mark, he may have been the hero, but the Rossoneri collapsed after his was substituted.