AC Milan Player Ratings: Donnarumma saves further embarrassment
Kevin Pogorzelski Date: 26th April 2021 at 11:04pm
Written by:

were brushed aside 3-0 by Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday night, casting serious doubts over their ability to hold onto one of the three Champions League qualification places behind champions-elect Inter.


After leading Serie A for much of the campaign, two goals from and a late Ciro ensured a second consecutive defeat and leave the Rossoneri fighting with , Juventus, Napoli, and the Biancocelesti for a top-four finish.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 6.5; 5.5 (Dalot 5.5), Tomori 6, Kjaer 5.5 (Romagnoli 6), Hernandez 5; Kessie 6, Bennacer 5.5 (Tonali 6); Saelemaekers 5.5 (Diaz), Calhanoglu 6, Rebic 5.5; 6 (Leao 5.5)

Player of the Match – Gianluigi Donnarumma

Despite conceding three times, it could have been even more embarrassing for Milanese giants had it not been for a couple of stunning saves but, more generally, for at least providing some form of the last line of defence when Lazio attacked. While the Milan outfield players will be their heads in the dressing room post-game, few, if any, fingers will be pointing in the direction of the Rossoneri captain.

 

