AC Milan Player Ratings: Donnarumma saves further embarrassment

AC Milan were brushed aside 3-0 by Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday night, casting serious doubts over their ability to hold onto one of the three Champions League qualification places behind champions-elect Inter.

Milan in 2021: ????? Will the Rossoneri make it into the #UCL and finish in the top four? ???#LazioMilan — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) April 26, 2021



After leading Serie A for much of the campaign, two goals from Joaquin Correa and a late Ciro Immobile ensured a second consecutive defeat and leave the Rossoneri fighting with Atalanta, Juventus, Napoli, and the Biancocelesti for a top-four finish.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 6.5; Calabria 5.5 (Dalot 5.5), Tomori 6, Kjaer 5.5 (Romagnoli 6), Hernandez 5; Kessie 6, Bennacer 5.5 (Tonali 6); Saelemaekers 5.5 (Diaz), Calhanoglu 6, Rebic 5.5; Mandzukic 6 (Leao 5.5)

Player of the Match – Gianluigi Donnarumma

Despite conceding three times, it could have been even more embarrassing for Milanese giants had it not been for a couple of stunning saves but, more generally, for at least providing some form of the last line of defence when Lazio attacked. While the Milan outfield players will be hanging their heads in the dressing room post-game, few, if any, fingers will be pointing in the direction of the Rossoneri captain.