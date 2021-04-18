AC Milan player ratings: Tomori key at both ends

AC Milan won 2-1 against Genoa in Sunday lunchtime Serie A match but it was not an easy result to obtain for the Rossoneri.

Despite dominating the first half, they were not able to hold their lead after Mattia Destro cancelled out Ante Rebic’s strike. Genoa did what they could to stifle the Diavolo, but one of their strikers, Gianluca Scamacca, scored the decisive goal for the Milanese side.

The Grifone tried to push for an equaliser but AC Milan held on for the victory and collected more vital points as they aim for a return to the Champions League.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 5.5; Kalulu 6 (62′ Diogo Dalot 6), Kjaer 6.5, Tomori 7, Theo Hernandez 6.5; Kessie 6, Bennacer 6 (74’Tonali N/A); Saelemaekers 5.5 (63′ Brahim Diaz 5.5), Calhanoglu 6 (89′ Krunic N/A), Rebic 6.5; Rafael Leao 5 (63′ Mandzukic 5.5)

Player of the Match – Fikayo Tomori:

Although his marking of Mattia Destro for the equalising goal could have been better, that was one of the exceptions to what was another fine performance from the English international. Composed on the ball and in defending, he played a part in forcing Gianluca Scamacca to score an own goal and he made a great clearance after Valon Behrami’s shot.