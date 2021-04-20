AC Milan to pull out of Super League

AC Milan are to become the first Italian club to withdraw from the collapsing European Super League.

Within 48 hours of its announcement on Sunday, the breakaway competition formed by 12 self-proclaimed elite European clubs was left in tatters, with each of England’s six representatives announcing their intentions to withdraw.

The move came after pressure had mounted throughout Monday and Tuesday and culminated with a protest at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge that forced the delay of their Premier League game against Brighton as supporters prevented the team bus from getting to the stadium.

By midnight Central European Time, all of England’s six sides had pulled out of the competition, and The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reported that the Rossoneri had become the first of Italy’s three sides to follow suit.