Albertosi: Donnarumma should stay at Milan

Former AC Milan keeper Enrico Albertosi believes Gianluigi Donnarumma shouldn’t turn down Milan’s latest contract offer.

The 22-year-old has been offered a deal in which he’ll earn eight million euros a year, but it’s thought he is holding out to make sure Milan qualify for the Champions League.

Speaking to MilanNews.it, Albertosi said that players of Donnarumma’s age shouldn’t turn down a lucrative deal like that.

“I believe that a young man of 22, if it is true that Milan has offered him €8 million a year, should not refuse because he wants more money,” Albertosi said

He also didn’t understate how good an opportunity it is to play for a club like Milan for many years to come

“I understand that everyone likes earning more,” he said. “But such a young boy, who has the opportunity to play for another 15 years as a starter in a club like Milan, I think he shouldn’t think about it for a moment and immediately renew his contract.”