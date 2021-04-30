Allegri wants Sassuolo midfielder at Juventus if he return to Allianz Stadium

Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly close to a return to the Juventus bench but he wants reinforcements such as Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo in the midfield.

The 53-year-old was replaced by Maurizio Sarri after the 2018/19 campaign and he too was replaced after the 2019/20 season by Andrea Pirlo despite winning the Serie A title.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pirlo might not continue in the senior coaching role after this season and Juventus will turn to Allegri to recapture that winning form.

One of the reasons for his departure was that he wanted to rebuild the midfield, something that some of the Bianconeri directors did not agree with.

Now they are willing to respect Allegri’s wishes and one of the midfielders of interest is Sassuolo playmaker Locatelli. The 23-year-old was an AC Milan youth academy graduate but he has significantly improved as a player since joining the Neroverdi in 2018.

Allegri coached Juventus from 2014 until 2019, winning a scudetto in each season he was in charge.