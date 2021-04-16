Altobelli praises Lukaku

Alessandro Altobelli has praised Inter striker Romelu Lukaku for his ability to adapt to the tactical and technical nature of Serie A.

The Belgian international has been a prolific scorer for the Nerazzurri since arriving in 2019 with 61 goals in 88 competitive game so far, much to the pleasure of the former Biscione and Italy star.

“Italy has always been the university of football,” Altobelli told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “If you want to make the jump in quality, you must pass by us.

“We have the best tactics and the best defences. For a striker, there is no exam more complicated than scoring in Serie A. Romelu is succeeding here, scoring against everybody and in every way.”

Altobelli was asked if Lukaku was a better striker than he was but he then replied that making such comparisons were not realistic things to do.

“Great question,” he laughed. “Jokes aside, we played in different eras and the comparison cannot exist.

“Let’s put it this way. I was one of the best of my era, same with Rom currently.”