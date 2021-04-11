Atalanta Player Ratings: Duvan the destroyer

Atalanta remained in control of the final Champions League qualification spot as they ran out 3-2 winners over Fiorentina.

La Dea started superbly with Duvan Zapata giving them a 2-0 lead. They relaxed though, and let Dusan Vlahovic score twice and draw La Viola level. A Josip Ilicic penalty gave Atalanta the lead back again, and they saw the rest of the game out relatively calmly.

Ratings:

Gollini 6; Gosens 7, Palomino 6, Romero 6 (46′ Djimsiti 5.5), Toloi 6.5; Freuler 7, De Roon 6; Muriel 6 (64′ Maehle 6.5), Pasalic 6.5, Malinovsky 8 (63′ Ilicic 7), Zapata 8.5 (87′ Miranchuk n/a).

Player of the match: Duvan Zapata

Zapata terrorised the Fiorentina defence in the first half, and seemed almost certain to secure a hat-trick at some point during the game. He linked up with his midfielders fantastically, particularly Ruslan Malinovskyi who set up both his goals. His marauding runs were too much for Nikola Milenkovic and German Pezzella to handle.