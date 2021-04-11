Atalanta Player Ratings: Duvan the destroyer

Date: 11th April 2021 at 10:57pm
Atalanta remained in control of the final Champions League qualification spot as they ran out 3-2 winners over Fiorentina.

La Dea started superbly with Duvan Zapata giving them a 2-0 lead. They relaxed though, and let Dusan Vlahovic score twice and draw La level. A Josip Ilicic penalty gave Atalanta the lead back again, and they saw the rest of the game out relatively calmly.

Ratings:

Gollini 6; Gosens 7, 6, Romero 6 (46′ 5.5), Toloi 6.5; Freuler 7, De Roon 6; Muriel 6 (64′ Maehle 6.5), Pasalic 6.5, Malinovsky 8 (63′ Ilicic 7), Zapata 8.5 (87′ Miranchuk n/a).

Player of the match: Duvan Zapata

Zapata terrorised the in the first half, and seemed almost certain to secure a hat-trick at some point during the game. He linked up with his midfielders fantastically, particularly who set up both his goals. His marauding runs were too much for Nikola Milenkovic and German Pezzella to handle.

 

