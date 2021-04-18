Atalanta Player Ratings: Malinovskyi makes the difference

Atalanta beat Juventus 1-0 on Sunday to overtake the current champions and move into third place in Serie A.

The match struggled to live up to the high expectations as both defences were on top for the majority of the match. The deadlock was finally broken with only a few minutes remaining by Ruslan Malinovskyi, who had come on as a substitute.

Ratings:

Gollini 6; Toloi 6, Palomino 6.5, Djimsiti 6; Maehle 5.5, (72′ Malinovskyi 6.5) De Roon 5.5, Freuler 5.5, Pessina 5.5, (45′ Pasalic 5.5) Gosens 5.5; Muriel 5.5, (68′ Illicic 5.5) Zapata 6.

Player of the match – Ruslan Malinsovkyi

The Ukrainian was the difference in the end. Only coming on as a second-half substitute, his direct and shoot-on-sight style added a spark to Atalanta that they had been lacking in the attacking third of the pitch.

He came close seconds before eventually scoring the winner hitting a tremendous free-kick from 35 yards towards the top corner forcing a great save from the Juventus goalkeeper. Moments later, he needed no invitation to hit another strike from the edge of the area and with a bit of fortune deflected and hit the back of the net.