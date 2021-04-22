Atalanta player ratings: Malinovskyi strikes again

Atalanta had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Thursday, despite dominating for large periods of the game.

Ruslan Malinovskyi gave the visitors an early lead and they were in complete control until Robin Gosens was sent off midway through the second period.

The red card allowed Roma to regain a foothold and they were soon level through Bryan Cristante, despite seeing former Atalanta centre-back Roger Ibanez also dismissed in stoppage time.

Ratings:

Gollini 6; Djimsiti 6, Romero 7, Palomino 6.5; Maehle 6, De Roon 6, Freuler 6.5, Gosens 5.5; Ilicic 6.5 (’59 Muriel 5), Malinovskyi 7 (’59 Pasalic 5.5); Zapata (’73 Toloi 6)

Player of the match: Ruslan Malinovskyi

The Ukraine international was a threat from the off and showed good link-up play with Zapata, regularly threading the striker through. He showed great reading and determination to force his way through the box and tuck home for the opener, netting his second in as many matches.