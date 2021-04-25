Atalanta Player Ratings: More Muriel magic

Luis Muriel was the star of the night as Atalanta beat Bologna 5-0 at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday, allowing La Dea to go second in Serie A.

The Colombian was at his very best in the hour he spent on the pitch, and his performance warranted more than the one goal and assist that he managed.

Ratings:

Gollini 6.5; Toloi 6 (71′ Caldara 6), Romero 6, Djimsiti 6; Hateboer 6.5, De Roon 6.5, Freuler 7.5 (60′ Pessina 5.5), Maehle 6.5; Malinovskyi 7 (71′ Ilicic 6); Muriel 8 (60′ Miranchuk 6.5), Zapata 7.5 (77′ Lammers n/r).

Player of the Match – Luis Muriel

The scoreline was comfortable in the end, but the Colombian was at his unstoppable best in the first half to quieten a lively Bologna early on.

First teeing up Ruslan Malinovskyi’s opener, Muriel then bagged himself from the penalty spot and came close to adding a few more as well, with one effort going off the post and another going just wide.

He made an impact on the scoresheet and the Rossoblu’s defenders will likely have a sleepless Sunday night haunted by what the Atalanta forward put them through.