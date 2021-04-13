Azzurre held in Iceland friendly

Italy and Iceland drew 1-1 in an international women’s friendly on Tuesday afternoon at Coverciano.

The two sides faced off in a double-header this week, with the Azzurre having beaten Iceland 1-0 on Saturday. But they were unable to do the double over their opponents, despite taking an early lead on Tuesday.

Bergamo-born AC Milan No.9 Valentina Giacinti gave Italy an extremely early lead – netting inside 50 seconds, but that was where the scoring was to stop from the hosts. Giacinti was, rather satisfyingly, set up by her AC Milan teammate Valentina Bergamaschi, though the latter isn’t Bergamasca.

The game’s only other goal came as Iceland levelled before half time. Bayern Munich’s 19-year-old Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir sent a fierce strike past Giuliani that the Italian could do little to keep out.

Azzurre boss Milena Bertolini made some tactical changes as the game wore on and both sides had their chances, but neither were ultimately able to add another goal.