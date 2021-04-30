Azzurre to meet Switzerland and Croatia in 2023 World Cup qualification

Italy have been drawn against neighbours Switzerland and Croatia in Group G of qualification for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The Azzurre will take on Switzerland, Romania, Croatia, Moldova and Lithuania and will be favourites to top their group.

Italy were in Pot 1 for the draw, meaning they could not have been drawn in the same qualification group as the Netherlands, Germany, England, France, Sweden, Spain, Norway or Denmark.

The World Cup itself will be hosted by ten venues across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand, kicking off on July 10, 2023, and finishing on August 20.

The 2019 edition saw the Azzurre knocked out in the quarter-finals, losing 2-0 to the Netherlands who would go on to finish fourth.