Azzurre to meet Switzerland and Croatia in 2023 World Cup qualification

Azzurre to meet Switzerland and Croatia in 2023 World Cup qualification
Conor Clancy Date: 30th April 2021 at 2:42pm
Written by:

Italy have been drawn against neighbours Switzerland and Croatia in Group G of qualification for the 2023 Women’s .

The Azzurre will take on Switzerland, Romania, Croatia, and and will be favourites to top their group.

Italy were in Pot 1 for the draw, meaning they could not have been drawn in the same qualification group , Germany, England, France, , Spain, Norway or .

itself will be hosted by ten venues across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand, kicking off on July 10, 2023, and finishing on August 20.

The 2019 edition saw the Azzurre knocked out in the , losing 2-0 to the Netherlands who would go on to finish fourth.

by sur.ly

Best Italian
Football News

Website In English

2021

 

Related articles