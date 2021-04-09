Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain contact Juventus forward

Paulo Dybala is reportedly of interest to European giants Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain as Juventus would prefer to sell the Argentinian forward before his contract expires.

The 27-year-old is contracted to the Bianconeri until June 2022 but there are doubts as to whether he will remain in Turin or not.

According to La Stampa, Juventus could sell Dybala for €50 million and there has been contact with both Barcelona and PSG about a potential sale.

La Vecchia Signora want to avoid letting the Argentine depart on a free transfer, where Inter and particularly their CEO of sport Giuseppe Marotta would be eager to seize the opportunity.

There has also been some interest from Chelsea and Tottenham as well and they might pounce if the other clubs are not able to sign Dybala.

The Argentine has scored three goals in 12 games for the 2020/21 Serie A season so far, including the sealer in Juventus’ 2-1 victory against Napoli on Wednesday evening.