Belotti’s future to be decided after European Championship

Torino striker Andrea Belotti’s situation is being monitored by a lot of clubs around Europe, with his contract at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino coming to an end in 2022.

Toro’s Serie A status looks likely to be preserved beyond 2020/21, with Cagliari and Parma finding themselves with the near-impossible task of trying to escape the relegation zone, but the continuity of their No.9 and captain remains in doubt.

According to La Repubblica, Il Gallo’s future will be decided after this summer’s European Championship. It does, however, seem more likely than ever that he will be looking for a new club this summer.

The same publication reports that Toro president Urbano Cairo will ask for €40 million for the forward, which is some way off the €100 million he had been demanding a number of years ago, likely because Belotti’s contract will have just one year left to run.

AC Milan, Napoli, Fiorentina and Roma have all been linked with Belotti in Serie A. Away from Italy, though, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Chelsea, Everton and Lyon have all been touted as potential destinations for the forward.

Il Gallo averages a goal every 192 minutes in Serie A this season, and has 12 goals and six assists in 27 appearances. Since joining Torino from Palermo, Belotti has scored 104 goals and assisted 25 more in 220 appearances.