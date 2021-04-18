Bologna bully Spezia at the Dall’Ara

Bologna beat Spezia 4-1 on Sunday in keeping with what was a dramatic afternoon across Serie A.

Riccardo Orsolini, Musa Barrow and a double from Mattias Svanberg meants that Ardian Ismajli’s first-half strike for the Ligurians was no more than a mere consolation for Vincenzo Italiano’s side, despite Bologna seeing less of the ball than the Aquilotti.

Not even a quarter of an hour had been played when Orsolini converted a penalty for the opener, and Barrow doubled the Rossoblu’s lead just six minutes later.

Ismajli temporarily gave Spezia hope of mounting a comeback, but Svanberg scored twice in quick succession in the second half to give Bologna their third and fourth before an hour had been played.

Spezia are still 14th in Serie A and seven points clear of the relegation zone, while Bologna are five points better off than their opponents on Sunday, sitting on 37 points and comfortably in 11th.