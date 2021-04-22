Borussia Dortmund director the latest to criticise Agnelli

Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc has suggested Italy has a very different football culture to that of Germany and England.

Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli, along with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, was one of the driving forces behind the proposed breakaway league.

Discussing the Super League in an interview with Sport Bild, Zorc expressed pride in the German clubs who refused to join.

“I am happy that the ghost of the Super League has disappeared even before it manifested itself,” he said. “I am also happy that we and Bayern Munich have had a clear position from the beginning.”

He then praised the English fans who protested against the wishes of their owners and referenced the power the owners have recently exercised over English fans with ticket prices and kick-off times.

“As for the fans in England, it must be said that for years they have had to be influenced by investors,” he continued, “with high ticket prices and absurd hours. Fortunately, they immediately took to the streets and helped to fix things.”

He didn’t have the same praise for Italian football however, but directed his anger at Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

“When I hear that Andrea Agnelli continues to speak positively about that project, it is clear that he is part of another culture,” Zorc said.