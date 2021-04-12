Campionato Primavera: Sampdoria stay clear on top with derby win

Round 18 of the 2020/21 Campionato Primavera 1 saw Sampdoria establish a clear lead at the top of the table after their victory against Genoa, while Roma slipped up against Fiorentina.

Il Doria’s first-team coach Claudio Ranieri, club president Massimo Ferrero, and sporting director Carlo Osti were in attendance to watch the Derby della Lanterna as the youngsters went on to register a 3-1 victory.

Sampdoria had their opportunities to score early on but Blucerchiati goalkeeper Petar Zovko had to make arguably the best save of the game with a fantastic dive from an Elmando Gjimi header.

Lorenzo Di Stefano gave the Doriani the lead three minutes before half-time but Yayah Kallon equalised with a low angled drive two minutes into stoppage time.

Nik Prelec produced a delicate ball over the Genoa defence to put Michael Brentan clear on goal but the midfielder had his shot saved by Grifone goalkeeper Giuseppe Agostino. Di Stefano though was quick to react and scored his and his team’s second 16 minutes into the second half.

The victory was sealed just five minutes later when Greek defender Antonios Siatounis headed the ball into the net after a corner.

Sampdoria’s win meant that Roma drop to second place after a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina. Filippo Distefano put the Gigliati in front with a looping header that bounced off the post while Filippo Tripi equalised from the penalty spot.

Inter are third after a 2-1 victory away to Ascoli but it wasn’t easy. Elvis Lindkvist put the Nerazzurri in front in the first half but they were in trouble when Vincenzo Lisi scored for the bottom side 10 minutes from time. Martin Satriano was the hero for the Biscione when he scored the winner two minutes into stoppage time with a diving header.

Empoli v Atalanta and Bologna v Lazio have been rescheduled for May 12 due to cases of COVID-19.

Week 18 results:

Ascoli 1-2 Inter

Sassuolo 1-0 Cagliari

AC Milan 0-1 Juventus

Sampdoria 3-1 Genoa

Roma 1-1 Fiorentina

Torino 0-2 SPAL

Empoli P-P Atalanta

Bologna P-P Lazio

Campionato Primavera 1 standings: