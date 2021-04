Coaching legend Fabio Capello regrets not letting Montenegrin star Dejan Savicevic play for AC Milan in the 1993 Intercontinental Cup, which the Rossoneri lost 3-2 to Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

Romanian striker Florin Raducioiu started in attack with Jean-Pierre Papin because it was understood that 216;Il Genio’ was suspended due to his sending-off in 1991 edition, when his Red Star Belgrade side thrashed Colo Colo 3-0.

However, it was later clarified that the mercurial forward could play, yet the AC Milan coach refused to make a last-minute change.

“The only regret is when I didn’t let Savicevic play in Tokyo in the Intercontinental Cup and we lost against Sao Paulo,” Capello told Il Giornale.

“They told me he was disqualified, but then four hours before the game, they told me that he could play.

“In order not to disrespect Raducioiu, with whom we had prepared for the game, I decided to play with the line-up I had in my mind.

“His quality might have changed the fate of the game.”

AC Milan represented Europe instead of Champions League winners Olympique Marseille due to the French club’s involvement in a match-fixing scandal.

Savicevic did play a starring role though in the Rossoneri’s 4-0 victory against Barcelona in the 1994 Champions League Final, scoring the third with an outrageous lob.