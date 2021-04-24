Cassano: Atalanta should have won 8-1 against Roma

Former Roma and Inter forward Antonio Cassano has said that Atalanta should won by a comprehensive margin against Roma instead of securing a draw.

La Dea drew 1-1 with the Giallorossi on Thursday evening despite the sending off of Robin Gosens while I Lupi also had Roger Ibanez sent off in stoppage time.

However, the 38-year-old believes that his former side were outclassed and should have lost embarrassingly.

“Atalanta could have won 8-1, or rather 8-2,” Cassano told Bobo TV on Twitch. “[Gian Piero] Gasperini’s team, once again, provided spectacular football. I don’t know how they managed to draw, for me they dropped two points to Roma.”

The Giallorossi are seventh in Serie A with 55 points after 32 games, but they have a Europa League semi-final against Manchester United coming up, giving them some hope of winning silverware in 2020/21.

“For me, they have now given up the league and have thrown heart and soul into the Europa League,” Cassano said.