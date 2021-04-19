Ceferin: European football needs Atalanta, people have to know that they can dream

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said that the Champions League relies on clubs and stories like Atalanta as he continued to speak out against the Super League.

AC Milan, Inter and Juventus have all signed up to take part in the breakaway league, though they want to keep their places in Serie A, but Ceferin believes that Atalanta’s success story in recent seasons is an example of what makes European football great.

“UEFA competitions need Atalanta, Celtic, Rangers, Dinamo Zagreb and Galatasaray,” Ceferin said. “They’re needed so that people know that everyone has a chance.

“We need to keep this dream alive.”

Atalanta have reached the Champions League’s knockout rounds in each of their two seasons in the competition, going further than any Italian side in their debut campaign, and going as far as Juventus in 2020/21.