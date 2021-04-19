Ceferin hits out at Agnelli: Greed allows all human values to evaporate, I’ve never seen someone lie as much as him

Conor Clancy Date: 19th April 2021 at 3:09pm
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has lashed out at Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

Juventus, along with Inter and , announced on that they are part of a group of so-called elite clubs forming a breakaway European Super League, which has left Ceferin furious.

“Andrea Agnelli is the biggest disappointment of all. I have never seen a person lie so many times and as persistently as he did,” Ceferin said on Monday, after Tuttosport had reported that the UEFA chief felt ‘betrayed’ by Agnelli.

“I spoke with him on Saturday afternoon and he said it [the League] is all lies. It’s unbelievable.

“We didn’t know we had snakes so close to us, now we know. Greed allows all human values to evaporate.”

Ceferin and Agnelli had enjoyed a close relationship, with the UEFA president being of Agnelli’s daughter.

 

