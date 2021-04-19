Ceferin: Players in the Super League will be banned from European Championship and World Cup

Aleksander Ceferin has confirmed that players who take part in the new European Super League will be banned from participating in European Championships and World Cups.

Juventus, along with Inter and AC Milan, announced on Sunday that they are part of a group of so-called elite clubs forming a breakaway European Super League, which has left Ceferin furious.

“The players that will play in the Super League will be banned from playing in the World Cup and Euros,” Ceferin said on Monday. “They will not be allowed play for their national teams”.

Ceferin added the 12 clubs to have joined the Super League as founding members will be banned from the Champions League.

“We will take all the sanctions that we can.”

Ceferin also hit out at Juventus’ Andrea Agnelli, branding him a “snake” and a compulsive liar.