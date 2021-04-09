Champions League or not, Pioli will stay

Date: 9th April 2021 at 11:53am
AC Milan have given Stefano their full backing and have guaranteed the coach his job for next season, even if they don’t land Champions League .

Milan currently sit in 2nd place, just four points above 5th-placed Napoli, with the Rossoneri preparing to face relegation-battling Parma away in Round 30 of Serie on Saturday.

However, come rain or shine the 55-year-old Milan coach will keep his job after managing to get the best out of a team that lacks the quality of others around them in the league.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pioli is the man to coach the club for the long-term, despite talk of some of the younger players in the squad growing frustrated at not being given the nod ahead of Ibrahimovic.

Although the Swedish superstar’s selection may be ruffling a few feathers, there’s no doubt that Pioli has the backing of his players too after building an incredible team spirit within the dressing room.

 

