Champions League or not, Pioli will stay

AC Milan have given Stefano Pioli their full backing and have guaranteed the coach his job for next season, even if they don’t land Champions League football.

Milan currently sit in 2nd place, just four points above 5th-placed Napoli, with the Rossoneri preparing to face relegation-battling Parma away in Round 30 of Serie A on Saturday.

However, come rain or shine the 55-year-old Milan coach will keep his job after managing to get the best out of a team that lacks the quality of others around them in the league.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pioli is the man to coach the club for the long-term, despite talk of some of the younger players in the squad growing frustrated at not being given the nod ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Although the Swedish superstar’s selection may be ruffling a few feathers, there’s no doubt that Pioli has the backing of his players too after building an incredible team spirit within the dressing room.