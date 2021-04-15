Chelsea and Juventus plan full-back swap deal

Chelsea may look to use Emerson Palmieri as a makeweight in any potential deal for Juventus’ Alex Sandro this summer.

It’s a transfer window that is likely to see more deals than usual of this nature, as clubs look to hold onto their cash due to the financial repercussions of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Emerson has struggled to nail down a place in Chelsea’s starting eleven ever since his move from Roma in 2018, so it’s not a surprise that Chelsea are willing to part ways with the Italy international.

Alex Sandro is likely to have multiple offers to consider, but Juve would be glad to complete this deal as it would reduce their wage bill.

Emerson has long been linked with a move back to Italy, and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel tried to sign Alex Sandro for Paris Saint-Germain back in 2018.