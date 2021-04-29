Chelsea plotting a return for Lukaku

Inter could find themselves fielding bids for star striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, as his former club Chelsea look to bring him back to the club.

Chelsea sold Lukaku to Everton in 2014 for around €30 million, but now they could be paying €105 million to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues appear to be losing patience with summer signing Timo Werner, who has gotten nowhere near the level expected of him when he signed from RB Leipzig. The Sun are reporting that Lukaku could be a target.

It’s expected that Erling Haaland will be heading to Manchester City, so Roman Abramovich’s next target is Lukaku.

Due to financial difficulty, Inter may need to raise some money through player sales this season. Whilst it would not be ideal to lose a player like Lukaku, with his current form, this could be the most money they will ever get for the Belgian.