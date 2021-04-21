CONFIRMED: Inter walk away from Super League

Inter have confirmed their exit from the newly founded European Super League.

The proposed breakaway league was announced on Sunday but by Tuesday evening was down to just six participants, having started with 12 confirmed members.

England’s six representatives – Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham – all turned their backs on the competition on Tuesday night.

Then the Italian clubs started to follow, despite Andrea Agnelli’s determination for the competition to march on.

“FC Internazionale Milano confirm that the Club is no longer part of the Super League project,” read an official statement from Inter.

“We are always committed to giving fans the best football experience; innovation and inclusion are part of our DNA since our foundation. Our engagement with all stakeholders to improve the football industry will never change.

“Inter believes that football, like every sector of activity, must have an interest in constantly improving its competitions, to keep on exciting fans of all ages around the world, within a framework of financial sustainability.

“With this vision, we look forward to carrying on working together with institutions and all stakeholders for the future of the sport we all love.”

Inter face Spezia in Serie A on Wednesday, looking to return their focus to their pursuit of a first Scudetto in over a decade.