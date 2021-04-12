Cristiano’s anger: Throwing his shirt, punching a wall…

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future looks increasingly likely to be away from Juventus. The Bianconeri beat Genoa 3-1 on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to make the Portuguese happy.

After Juventus’ win on Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines, something that he had failed to do during the game. He hadn’t played his best game, and missed an open goal by hitting the post, only for Alvaro Morata to sweep up and score on the rebound.

Leaving the pitch, the No.7’s anger was clear. He stormed off the pitch clearly unhappy with his performance. As he walked off, he threw his shirt to the ground in what looked to be an act of anger. A ballboy did go on to pick up the shirt, and there have been reports that the youngster had requested it. But it didn’t stop there.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that his anger was carried into the dressing room. Despite Juventus having won the match, Cristiano reportedly punched a wall and went home after showering without uttering a word to anyone.

Pirlo’s defence

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo leapt to his player’s defence, as you might expect.

“Cristiano was angry because he hadn’t scored,” Pirlo said when asked about the player throwing his shirt on the ground. “He saw that he had chances and it’s normal for a player of his level to always want to improve and better his records.

“If you always want to improve, it’s normal to be annoyed. There won’t be any fines, or anything of the sort.

“The game was over and it’s normal to be agitated. It can happen to everyone.”

His future

MARCA have already explained the forward’s desire to return to Real Madrid this coming summer and Jorge Mendes’ offer, but Los Blancos aren’t considering him as an option at the moment.