Cuadrado wanted by Turkish giants

Galatasaray are lining up Juventus’ Juan Cuadrado when the transfer window opens in the summer.

The Turkish Super Lig giants are said to be interested in the 32-year-old Colombian with manager Fatih Terim touting him as their top transfer target.

The midfielder-turned-defender is the Turks’ main man as they seek their next marquee signing – which is something they tend to do once a summer – according to Turkish football website Fotomac.

Cuadrado has a contract with I Bianconeri until June 2022 but could be tempted to join other ageing stars like Arda Turan, Ryan Babel and Ramadel Falcao if the offer is right.

Apparently, contact with the player’s agent has already been made by Galatasaray.