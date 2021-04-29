Darmian: I’m so glad I came back to Italy

Unsung Inter defender Matteo Darmian has expressed his feelings about his return to Italy after a somewhat disappointing spell in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old wing-back made the switch from Parma to Inter last summer after spending four rather underwhelming years at Manchester United and is now helping propel the Nerazzurri towards their first Scudetto in a decade.

Darmian, who has scored two vital, match-winning goals in 1-0 wins against Cagliari and Hellas Verona in recent weeks, has opened up about his Serie A return, made in 2019.

“My season is proof that I definitely did well in coming back to Italy,” He said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The defender went on to talk about his team and how well they have performed this season.

“This season, we have grown a lot, and we knew it would be a good one from the start,” he added. “I thought this could be our year, even after our elimination from the Champions League. Instead of beating us down, it only motivated us more.

“We [Inter players] are professionals and we did what we have to do; to concentrate on work.”