De Vrij tests negative for COVID-19

Inter are starting to regain players after a series of positive COVID-19 tests saw their game against Sassuolo postponed before the international break.

Samir Handanovic and Matias Vecino both recently tested negative, and now Stefan de Vrij has done the same. This all bodes well for Saturday’s game against Bologna which should go ahead as planned.

It also means Antonio Conte will have more options to choose from than he might have expected. De Vrij will undergo medical tests later today that Inter hope will result in him being passed fit to play.

Inter will be looking to wrap the Serie A title up as soon as possible, and a win in Bologna would show the postponed game and the international break hasn’t disrupted their rhythm.