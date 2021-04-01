Derby della Mole could be Chiellini’s last

Date: 1st April 2021 at 5:00pm
Written by:

Giorgio Chiellini could be set to play his last Derby della Mole for against city rivals when the two sides meet on Saturday evening.

The 36-year-old’s future is still uncertain and this weekend’s 18:00 CEST Serie kick-off could well be the last derby he plays for I Bianconeri due to a lack of movement in terms of his contract renewal.

The experienced defender is still a key part of Juventus’ and Italy’s squad, but his love affair with the Turin outfit is close to an end, according to .

All that remains to be seen is whether Chiellini is still part of ’s plans – and if Pirlo is part of I Bianconeri’s – talks of a huge, summer shakeup begin to gather momentum.

For the moment, the defender and his side will have all eyes on the Derby as they look to close the gap on second-placed Milan, while Torino are looking for anything they can from the game to aid their survival hopes

 

