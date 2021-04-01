Derby della Mole could be Chiellini’s last

Giorgio Chiellini could be set to play his last Derby della Mole for Juventus against city rivals Torino when the two sides meet on Saturday evening.

The 36-year-old’s future is still uncertain and this weekend’s 18:00 CEST Serie A kick-off could well be the last derby he plays for I Bianconeri due to a lack of movement in terms of his contract renewal.

The experienced defender is still a key part of Juventus’ and Italy’s squad, but his love affair with the Turin outfit is close to an end, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

All that remains to be seen is whether Chiellini is still part of Andrea Pirlo’s plans – and if Pirlo is part of I Bianconeri’s – as talks of a huge, summer shakeup begin to gather momentum.

For the moment, the Azzurri defender and his side will have all eyes on the Derby as they look to close the gap on second-placed Milan, while Torino are looking for anything they can from the game to aid their survival hopes