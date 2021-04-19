Diamanti: Football is passion, it’s for everybody

Ex-Italy international Alessandro Diamanti has had his say on the newly founded European Super League.

The former Bologna, Palermo and Atalanta star is opposed to the idea, as he expressed on Monday afternoon.

In an Instagram post, Diamanti’s message was clear.

“Football is passion, football is emotion, football is feeling, football is for everyone,” his post said, before finishing with his trademark “Poi bo…” meaning ‘Then, who knows…”.