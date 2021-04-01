Donnarumma renewal dependant on Champions League

AC Milan have put a deal on the table for their first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma that they feel is generous, but he is yet to sign.

It’s believed that Donnarumma is holding out though to see if his side will qualify for the Champions League. Having seemingly missed out on the title to city rivals Inter, failing to reach the Champions League would be bitterly disappointing for the Rossoneri.

La Gazzetta dello Sport believe the 22-year-old has been offered eight million euros a year by Milan, which the club feel is very lucrative given COVID-19’s effect on finances.

Milan are still in second place, but they could easily be dragged further down. Fifth-placed Napoli are only six points behind, and they have a game in hand over the Rossoneri.

There is a chance that if they do secure Champions League qualification, Donnaruma and his agent, Mino Raiola, may ask for more money.