Dybala returns to seal Juventus win over Napoli

Juventus beat Napoli 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday night as the two sides finally played their rearranged fixture that had originally been set for October.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala got the goals that secured a huge win for Juventus against a direct rival in the race for top-four finish. Lorenzo Insigne scored a penalty late on but wasn’t enough for the Partenopei.

Despite an even start to proceedings, Juventus took the lead 13 minutes into the first half through their top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo. Federico Chiesa deserved most of the plaudits for the assist as he weaved in and out of two Napoli defenders before cutting the ball back for Ronaldo to tap into the corner.

The match continued to be tightly contested with Juventus having the more dangerous chances, especially down their right-hand side with Juan Cuadrado and Chiesa threatening on the counterattack.

Napoli started the second half taking control of possession creating chances with Lorenzo Insigne testing veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon who denied the visiting captain.

Juventus doubled their lead through Paulo Dybala. A typical finish from the Argentinian curling home from the edge of the area into the bottom corner. It was a special moment for Dybala who made his first appearance after an 87-day absence.

Napoli kept pushing until the end and were rewarded with a penalty after Giorgio Chiellini fouled Victor Osimhen. Lorenzo Insigne stepped up and converted the penalty and pulled a goal back to make it 2-1

Andrea Pirlo will be delighted with the win and will have second place in his sights with AC Milan only one point ahead.