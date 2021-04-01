Dybala to make way should Aguero arrive at Juventus

Juventus’ plan to sign Sergio Aguero from Manchester City will only be given the green light if Paulo Dybala leaves the club first.

Aguero has barely played for the leaders of the Premier League this season and is said to be on the radar of many top European clubs, including Barcelona and Liverpool to name but two.

The striker is also increasingly linked with a move to the Serie A champions but only if another out-of-favour Argentine, Dybala, is moved on.

The key issue and the reason that the move relies on outgoing transfers is purely budget-related, as written in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Dybala’s contract renewal – with his present deal due to expire in 2022 – would cost €20 million per year before tax, while the City forward would demand €15 million a year, meaning that I Bianconeri can only afford one of the two international teammates.