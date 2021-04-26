FIGC add “anti-Super League” clause to regulations to allow for expulsion of future breakaway teams

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina has announced that, from June 21 on, any clubs wanting to form a breakaway league like the recently failed Super League will not be let to play in Serie A.

Serie A champions Juventus were one of the driving forces behind the league’s creation through president Andrea Agnelli, while Inter and AC Milan both had a status of founding members of the Super League, giving them a permanent pass into the competition.

The Super League was announced late on Sunday, April 18, but was met with an instant backlash and had all but formally collapsed within 48 hours. A handful of Italian clubs, notably Atalanta and Hellas Verona, were keen for the three clubs involved to be removed from Serie A.

As reported by the Associated Press, the Italian federation added an “anti-Super League” clause to its regulations on Monday, which will allow for any clubs involved in a breakaway league to be removed from domestic competition in Italy.

“Those who feel they have to participate in competitions not authorised by the FIGC, FIFA, or UEFA will lose their affiliation,” Gravina said on Monday.

After the immediate fallout on Monday and Tuesday – April 19 and 20 – Inter announced that they were leaving the league. AC Milan and Juventus both issued statements that kept the door open for a similar move in the future.

“At the moment, we don’t have any news on who has remained and who has left the Super League,” Gravina added.

“This rule applies to national licenses. It’s clear that, if by June 21 someone should want to participate in competitions of a private nature, they will not take part in our league.”

Curiously, the new rule was approved unanimously by the FIGC council, which includes Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta.