Fiorentina coach wants Vlahovic to stay

Vito Doria Date: 16th April 2021 at 8:00pm
Written by:

wants Serbian starlet Dusan Vlahovic to remain at Fiorentina despite interest from some of Europe’s most illustrious clubs.

The 21-year-old has scored 15 times in 29 Serie A matches so far in 2020/21 and he has been linked with the likes of AC Milan and Manchester United.

However, the Gigliati coach hopes that Vlahovic will stay in Florence and that President Rocco Commisso will do what he can to keep him.

“There is an that wants to do well with a president that wants for the lad and he is ambitious,” Iachini said in his .

“There will be a way to speak with the boy. He must think of the matches and he is working with conviction and the desire to better himself.”

“We must remain focused on what the game is and game by game, then the president and the board will bring forward a discussion to go forward together.”

 

